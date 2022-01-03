Year of Tiger-Born People in Japan Total 10.25 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Japan born in the Year of the Tiger is estimated at about 10.25 million as of Saturday, the first day of 2022, which features the animal from the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, according to the internal affairs ministry.

They account for 8.2 pct of the country's total population estimated at 125.45 million.

Of the Year of the Tiger-born people, 4.99 million are men and 5.26 million are women.

Those who were born in 1974 in the "second baby boom" generation made up the largest group at 1.98 million among the Tiger-Year people.

The second-largest group is the 1.85 million people who were born in 1950 and the third-largest group is the 1.53 million people who were born in 1962. People who were born in 2010, the previous Year of the Tiger, account for 1.06 million.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]