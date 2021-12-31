Japan's Total Omicron Cases Reach 500

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The total number of infections with the omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in Japan has reached 500 including those found at airport quarantine, the health ministry said Friday.

Over the 24 hours to 9 p.m. Thursday (noon GMT), 29 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 500, the ministry said.

Community transmission was detected Friday in Yamagata and Yamaguchi prefectures for the first time. The total number of prefectures with any community-acquired omicron case thus rose to 11.

In Okinawa Prefecture, 21 new omicron cases were reported. The southernmost prefecture checked 37 coronavirus cases mainly in the central and southern parts of its main island over the three days to Wednesday, finding that 36 of them, or 97 pct, were likely to be omicron infections.

On Friday, Osaka Prefecture reported 17 omicron cases, Kyoto Prefecture 10 cases, Yamaguchi eight cases, and Hyogo Prefecture three cases. All these prefectures are in western Japan.

