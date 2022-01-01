Japan Emperor Voices Wish to Meet Public in Person

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in a video message released Saturday, New Year's Day, voiced his wish to meet the public in person again.

After expressing his condolences over those who died of COVID-19 and gratitude to medical personnel fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Emperor said, "I am waiting for the day the pandemic is contained and I can meet everyone in person again."

It is the second time for the Emperor to send his New Year's message to the public in a video.

As in the video for 2021, Empress Masako joined the Emperor in sending the message.

"I sincerely hope that it will be a more peaceful and fruitful year for the people, even if slightly," the Empress said.

