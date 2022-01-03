Kishida Faces Challenge on China Relations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The biggest diplomatic challenge Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces this year is how to steer relations with China as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in September.

China has stepped up its military activities in the East China Sea and South China Sea. Concerns over a possible military conflict in the Taiwan Strait are growing. Beijing has repeatedly sent coast guard ships into Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Kishida plans to counter the threats from China by strengthening cooperation with allies including the United States and Australia. At the same time, however, he does not want to give a decisive blow to relations between Tokyo and Beijing.

"We'll say what we should say, based on the fundamental values of democracy, the rule of law and human rights," Kishida said at a press conference late last month, referring to his administration's foreign policy toward China.

Japan said last month that it will not send a government delegation to the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing set to start in February, following a diplomatic boycott of the Games by the United States, Britain and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]