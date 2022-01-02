Japan Confirms 554 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 554 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day above 500.

Two new deaths were reported. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by two from the previous day to 53.

In Tokyo alone, 84 new cases were confirmed. There was one severely ill patient in the capital, unchanged from Saturday.

In the western prefecture of Hiroshima, 58 new cases were reported.

One case of the omicron variant was confirmed each in Kagawa, Ibaraki and Kochi prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]