Japan Confirms 3,205 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,205 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 1,371 from the preceding week.

The data suggest that the virus is beginning to spread again in the country amid a rapid increase of omicron variant cases.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,735,357 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's cumulative death toll from the virus stood at 18,406, up by eight from a week earlier.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly COVID-19 cases at 462, followed by Osaka in western Japan at 380 and Okinawa, southernmost Japan, at 258. In airport quarantine checks, 526 infection cases were confirmed, 1.8 times the previous week's count of 292.

