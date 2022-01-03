Search for 1 Missing Conducted 6 Months after Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Search operations were conducted for one missing person in a major mudslide that occurred in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, six months ago.

Some 70 officials from the Shizuoka prefectural police department and about 10 members of the Japan Coast Guard engaged in the search operations Monday, after offering silent prayers for the 26 fatal victims of the disaster at 10 a.m. the same day (1 a.m. GMT).

They searched for the missing woman near her home and at a local port into which the mud flowed. A police helicopter hovered overhead to join the search.

"We're conducting the search operations with conviction that we'll certainly find the missing person as soon as possible," said Takao Izumo from the Shizuoka prefectural police.

The mudslide occurred on July 3 last year in the Izusan district in Atami, with a large amount of dirt running about 2 kilometers toward the sea.

