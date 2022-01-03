Kishida Instructs Ministers to Respond Flexibly to Viral Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed related cabinet ministers Monday to respond flexibly to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kishida gave the instruction when he summoned health minister Shigeyuki Goto and others to the prime minister's official residence to discuss the COVID-19 situation, in response to an increase of new infection cases in the country amid the spread of the omicron variant.

This was the first time for Kishida to be on duty at the prime minister's office or official residence since the turn of the year.

On Monday, the daily count of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo exceeded 100 for the first time in about three months. Kishida received reports about such a situation from the ministers.

