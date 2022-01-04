Japandi Interior Design Becoming Hit in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The "Japandi" interior style, a mix of Japanese and Scandinavian designs, is catching people's eyes in Europe.

The Japandi design is a combination of the tranquility of classic Japanese interiors and the simplicity of the Scandinavian aesthetic.

A social media survey on popular interior design trends showed in November that searches for "Japandi bedroom" marked a 7,900 pct increase from a year before.

British homebuilder Miller Homes Ltd., which conducted the survey, said Japandi is "the new trend taking homeowners by storm." It "brings together two positive philosophies. Wabi-Sabi, the art of accepting the imperfect, and Hygge, a Danish concept to embrace joy," the company said.

Japandi itself is not a new concept and has been spreading gradually throughout the world in recent years.

