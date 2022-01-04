Strong Quake Hits Japan's Ogasawara Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake jolted the Ogasawara Islands, a remote island chain in the Pacific off the coast of Tokyo, Tuesday morning.

The quake occurred around 6:08 a.m. (9:08 p.m. Monday GMT), measuring upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, on Hahajima, an island in the Ogasawara chain, located about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.

There was no tsunami from the temblor, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake with an estimated magnitude of 6.1 occurred at the depth of 77 kilometers in waters off Chichijima, another island in the chain.

"Residents should remain alert for quakes with similar intensity levels for about a week," Shinya Tsukada, director of the agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division, said at a press conference.

