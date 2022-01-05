Shiba Inu Boom Arrives in China

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in China who keep Shiba Inu dogs originally from Japan is increasing.

The popularity of the dog is growing steadily among young people who were attracted by the breed's charms through social media.

A 78-year-old man who took his Shiba Inu for a walk in a residential area in Shanghai recently said that he bought the dog as a grandchild begged for it, and that the dog is now the apple of his eye.

A growing number of households keep Shiba Inus, and there are over 10 of the dogs in his housing complex, the man said.

On a recent Sunday afternoon, a Shiba Inu cafe in Shanghai was bustling with around 20 customers. Among them, a male corporate worker says he loves Shiba Inus and often visits the cafe, while a couple from Singapore came to the cafe for the first time after they were mesmerized by the dogs on social media.

