Japan Traffic Deaths Hit Record Low in 2021

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of traffic deaths in Japan in 2021 fell by 203 from the previous year to 2,636, lowest on record since 1948, a National Police Agency survey showed Tuesday.

The annual tally rewrote its record low for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2021, the government declared a state of emergency twice due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"There was an impact on people's daily lives, with the state of emergency restricting their movements and other aspects of life, but we're not sure how this may have correlated with the number of traffic deaths. We'll analyze," an NPA official said.

The number of traffic accident fatalities rose in 16 of the country's 47 prefectures.

