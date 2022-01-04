Traffic Deaths in Japan Hit Record Low in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of traffic deaths in Japan in 2021 fell by 203 from the previous year to 2,636, hitting the lowest level since statistics became available in 1948, a survey by the National Police Agency showed Tuesday.

The figure peaked in 1970, at 16,765, and has been declining in recent years. The Japanese government aims to reduce it below 2,000 by 2025.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]