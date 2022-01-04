Kishida Vows to Focus on Domestic Measures over Omicron

Newsfrom Japan

Ise, Mie Pref., Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday the government will start shifting the focus of its fight against the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus to domestic measures while maintaining the basic framework of existing border controls.

"In particular, we must carefully work on COVID-19 measures," Kishida said at his New Year's press conference, held in Ise in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, after visiting Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine, in the city earlier in the day.

The government will review its current system in which all people infected with the omicron variant are hospitalized and all omicron close contacts are asked to stay at designated lodging facilities, he said, stressing the importance of preventing a shortage of hospital beds by having such people stay at their homes and other places according to the severity of their symptoms.

In the event that a bed shortage is expected, "we will have to flexibly consider strengthening restrictions on people's movement," Kishida said.

On the handling of the government's existing rule of banning the entry of foreigners in principle, Kishida said that he will make a decision on Jan. 11, following a three-day weekend, or later after watching the infection situation during the year-end and New Year's holiday period.

