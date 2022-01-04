Japan’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Daily COVID-19 cases in Japan topped 1,000 Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 6 last year, when the tally hit 1,125.

Tuesday’s count stood at 1,268, excluding infections found at airport quarantine.

One coronavirus fatality was reported, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by two from Monday to 54.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa confirmed 225 infection cases. Its daily number exceeded 200 for the first time since Sept. 16.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 135 of Tuesday’s total in Okinawa, according to the prefectural government. The surge in new cases apparently reflected an increase in contact between youths during the year-end and New Year’s holiday period, prefectural officials said.

