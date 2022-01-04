Okinawa Mulls Asking for COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref./Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said Tuesday that he is considering asking the Japanese government to place the southern prefecture in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, in the face of a fresh surge in new infections there.

At a press conference, Tamaki revealed that he has had talks on the matter with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. "If we make the request, we hope that (the central government) would consider it promptly," he said.

The governor stressed that the prefecture is now believed to have "already entered the sixth wave" of infections.

He claimed that it should not take as long as a week to activate pre-emergency measures in Okinawa, considering that infections are spreading at an "unusual" speed.

In Okinawa on the day, over 200 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus for the first time in about three and a half months.

