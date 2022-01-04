JAEA, M'bishi Heavy to Cooperate in U.S. Fast Reactor Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Atomic Energy Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> will cooperate in a U.S. project to build a next-generation fast reactor, it was learned Tuesday.

They will sign a memorandum of understanding this month at the earliest with TerraPower, a U.S. atomic energy startup linked to Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Under the agreement, the two sides will consider mutual cooperation in the project, aiming to start operating the nuclear reactor in the state of Wyoming in 2028.

Nuclear energy is again drawing attention in Europe and the United States amid the decarbonization trend, as nuclear plants do not emit carbon dioxide when generating electricity.

The U.S. side is seeking partners in Japan because full-scale development of a fast reactor has not taken place for many years in the United States.

