Japan to Pick 2023 G-7 Summit Venue by June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan will pick by June this year the venue of the 2023 summit of the Group of Seven major powers it will host, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry announced the establishment of a preparatory office for the G-7 meeting, which will bring together leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union.

The cities of Nagoya, Hiroshima and Fukuoka have expressed their intent to host the gathering. The government is expected to choose mainly from among the three.

"We'll make a judgment after weighing up the strong points of various cities," Kishida said on television.

Holding a G-7 summit in Hiroshima would bear significance in that it would allow G-7 leaders to directly feel the realities of the damage the city sustained from the 1945 U.S. atomic bomb attack, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]