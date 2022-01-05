N. Korea Fires Apparent Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from an inland area around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday (11:10 p.m. Tuesday GMT), the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the South Korean military said.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, speaking to reporters the same day, also pointed to the possibility that the projectile was a ballistic missile, saying, "If (the projectile traveled) in an ordinary ballistic trajectory, it is estimated to have flown some 500 kilometers and dropped outside the exclusive economic zone of our country."

South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are conducting detailed analyses on the projectile.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo that the latest projectile launch was "very regrettable," noting that it came on top of repeated missile firings by North Korea last year.

Kishida instructed government workers to make full efforts to collect and analyze related information and share it with people in Japan swiftly.

