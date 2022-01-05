N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from an inland area around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday (11:10 p.m. Tuesday GMT), according to the South Korean military and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, speaking to reporters in Tokyo, said, "If (the projectile traveled) in an ordinary ballistic trajectory, it is estimated to have flown some 500 kilometers, dropping outside the exclusive economic zone of our country."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office that North Korea's succession of missile launches since last year is "extremely regrettable."

Kishida instructed his government to make full efforts to collect and analyze intelligence and provide accurate information swiftly to people in Japan.

In a statement, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said, "We are aware of the ballistic missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]