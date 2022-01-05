New Year's Tuna Auction at Toyosu Lacks Luster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--This year's first bluefin tuna auction at Tokyo's iconic Toyosu wholesale market, held Wednesday, lacked luster amid growing concerns over a surge in novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan.

The day's tuna auction at the market in Koto Ward in the Japanese capital began at 5:10 a.m. (8:10 p.m. Tuesday GMT).

The most popular in the New Year's auction was a 211-kilogram bluefin tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, which sold for 16.88 million yen, down some 20 pct from the level at last year's first auction.

The price of the most popular bluefin tuna in a New Year's auction fell below 20 million yen for the first time in six years.

Prices fetched at this year's auction were relatively low partly because the number of tuna put up for sale totaled some 230, nearly double the previous year's level, and participants felt hesitant to bid up amid the COVID-19 crisis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]