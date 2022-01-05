Okinawa Seen Logging Some 600 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural government said Wednesday that it provisionally expects new COVID-19 cases to total around 600 in the day, more than double the previous day's level.

The surge is due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

The Okinawa government is poised to hear from medical experts and business people about the advisability of asking the central government for the implementation of pre-emergency COVID-19 measures in the prefecture under the country's special law on the fight against the virus.

In Okinawa, daily COVID-19 cases stood below 10 until Dec. 20 last year.

But new cases began soaring since a worker at a U.S. military base in the prefecture was found with the omicron variant later that month. The daily count reached 130 on Monday and 225 on Tuesday, with infections spreading mainly among people in their 20s to 40s.

