Japan's Probable First Confidential Birth Revealed

Kumamoto, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A woman aged between 10 and 19 gave birth confidentially at a hospital in the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto, in what is believed to be the first such birth in the country, it was learned Wednesday.

The woman may change her mind and reveal her identity.

She gave birth at Jikei Hospital in the city in December last year while keeping her identity secret, under an arrangement introduced by the hospital in December 2019 to prevent solitary births at home.

As Japan has no legislation dealing with confidential births, there are many challenges such as what to do regarding the child's family register.

The hospital said that it received an email from the woman, a resident in western Japan who was in her ninth month of pregnancy, in mid-November. She was soon taken into protective custody by the hospital and successfully delivered the baby under an assumed name the following month.

