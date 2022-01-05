Papers Sent on LDP Lawmaker over Expired Car Inspection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police sent to public prosecutors Wednesday papers on a Japanese ruling party lawmaker regarding a car in his possession that had not undergone required inspections and caused a hit-and-run accident last year while carrying the lawmaker.

Shunsuke Takei, 46, a Liberal Democratic Party member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is suspected of violating the road transport vehicle law by not having mandatory checks conducted on the car and leaving its inspection certificate expired.

The 64-year-old male driver of the car, who was Takei's policy secretary at the time, is suspected of violating the road traffic law over the hit-and-run incident. The Metropolitan Police Department also sent papers on the man to prosecutors.

Both Takei and the former secretary have admitted the allegations, according to the MPD.

The car hit a man on a bicycle while making a left turn at a crossing in the Roppongi district in Tokyo's Minato Ward around 6:30 p.m. on June 8 last year (9:30 a.m. GMT). But the vehicle left the scene, with the former secretary allegedly failing to report the incident. The cyclist chased the car and stopped it, according to the police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]