Japan, U.S. to Hold 2-Plus-2 Security Talks on Fri.

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's foreign and defense chiefs will hold a videoconference Friday with their U.S. counterparts for so-called two-plus-two talks on security issues, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Apparently mindful of China's growing hegemonic moves, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi of Japan, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss efforts to strengthen the deterrent power of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

The Japanese side, among other things, is expected to cite an increase in defense outlays in the national government's draft budget for fiscal 2022, which starts in April.

The two sides are also seen exchanging views over a possible revision to Japan's national security strategy by year-end. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently showed a plan to revamp the strategy within 2022.

Other expected agenda items include the situation surrounding Taiwan.

