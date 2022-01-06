3 Safari Park Workers Assaulted by Tiger; 1 Loses Right Hand

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Bengal tiger assaulted three workers at Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday, with one of them losing her right hand.

Suffering injuries, the breeding staff, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital. Following the incident, the park will be closed for the time being.

According to park officials and other sources, the female worker who lost a hand encountered the tiger, about 2 meters long and weighing 150 to 160 kilograms, in an aisle between the tiger’s cage and an exhibition room. The tiger was expected to be in the cage.

The other two park workers tried to save the female worker and were also attacked by the tiger.

