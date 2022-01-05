Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,638 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, with the daily count topping 2,000 for the first time since Sept. 26, 2021.

Wednesday's tally more than doubled from the previous day's 1,268 as community transmission of the highly contagious omicron variant increased.

One new COVID-19 fatality was reported, while the number of novel coronavirus patients in severe condition stood at 60, up by six from Tuesday.

Okinawa Prefecture reported 623 new COVID-19 cases, its first daily figure above 600 since Aug. 28.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the southernmost prefecture stood below 10 between early November and Dec. 20. The number began soaring after a worker at a U.S. military base in the prefecture was found with the omicron variant in late December.

