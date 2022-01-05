Okinawa Logs 623 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture reported 623 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the first daily figure above 600 in the southernmost Japan prefecture since Aug. 28 last year.

The surge is due to an increase in community transmission of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

In Okinawa, daily COVID-19 cases stood below 10 until Dec. 20.

But new cases began soaring after a worker at a U.S. military base in the prefecture was found with the omicron variant later that month. The daily count reached 130 on Monday and 225 on Tuesday, with infections spreading mainly among people in their 20s to 40s.

The occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients had risen to around 20 pct as of Tuesday.

