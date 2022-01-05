Kishida to Seek "Stable Administration" thru Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said he will seek the establishment of a "stable administration" by winning this summer's House of Councillors election.

"Strong governing ability is needed above anything else" for dealing with issues including the novel coronavirus, economic revitalization, and diplomacy and security, Kishida said at a New Year's party hosted by Jiji Press and affiliates.

"This is unachievable without the establishment of a stable administration," he said.

Kishida sought further support from voters ahead of the election for the Upper House of the Diet, Japan's parliament, emphasizing that the country's future hinges on the poll.

Referring to the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in many parts of the country, Kishida pledged to ensure that the medical care system does not become overstrained even if infections surge.

