INTERVIEW: Koike Calls for Change in COVID-19 Response

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on the Japanese government Wednesday to review its COVID-19 response due to the spread of the omicron variant.

"It is said that the delta and omicron variants are different in nature," Koike said in an interview with Jiji Press. "When the enemy changes, the formation and weaponry usually change," she said.

The Japanese government assesses the infection situation based on how the medical care system is strained. Based on the assessment, prefectures decide their response.

Koike said, "I want the central government to revise what needs to be revised, as soon as possible," including about how at-home treatment should be used.

The governor also said the metropolitan government aims to make it mandatory for homes to install solar power generation equipment. She also vowed to increase the number of solar panels at the rooftops of police stations, public housing and other facilities owned by the metropolitan government.

