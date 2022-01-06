Japan Eyes Erasing Parental Discipline Clause from Civil Code

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--An expert subcommittee of an advisory panel to Japan's justice minister is planning to propose deleting a Civil Code provision that guarantees parents the right to discipline their children, according to informed sources.

A new clause prohibiting corporal punishment will be added instead, the sources said.

The subcommittee of the Legislative Council will draw up a draft for a set of proposals in early February. The proposals will be submitted to Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa, after being formally adopted at a general meeting of the council later in the month.

Article 822 of the Civil Code stipulates that a person who exercises parental authority may discipline the child to the extent necessary for the care and education.

Although the article is not taken as condoning physical punishment, some experts say that it is used as an excuse for justifying child abuse as a form of discipline.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]