Celebrating a Flowery New Year

Newsfrom Japan

On January 5, the Ikenobō school of flower arrangement carried out its Hatsuike Ceremony, marking the beginning of the new year, at the Ikenobo Society of Floral Art, the organization’s headquarters in Kyoto. A total of 21 practitioners of the art, wearing masks and observing social distancing protocols, took part in the event as the school’s Headmaster Designate Ikenobō Senkō offered guidance.

Copyright © Jiji Press Ltd.; All Rights Reserved.