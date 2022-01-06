N. Korea Succeeds in Test-Firing of Hypersonic Missile: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's Academy of National Defense Science successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Wednesday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

The news agency was apparently referring to the ballistic missile that was detected by South Korea and the United States and fell into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.

In September last year, North Korea claimed that it conducted its first test-firing of a hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8.

The missile fired on Wednesday may be a new type of hypersonic missile as it differed from the Hwasong-8 in shape.

The KCNA said that a newly introduced gliding warhead traveled horizontally for 120 kilometers after being detached from the missile and then precisely hit a target 700 kilometers away.

