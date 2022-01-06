Japan to Work with U.S. in Developing New Nuclear Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to cooperate with the United States to develop new nuclear reactors to achieve a decarbonized society, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said Thursday.

The Japanese government will take part in international efforts to develop small modular reactors and fast reactors with higher efficiency than conventional reactors, Hagiuda told U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in a videoconference.

It is Hagiuda's first meeting with the U.S. energy secretary since he took office in October last year.

The United States and many European countries are looking to nuclear power as a useful method of power generation in achieving decarbonization, as it does not emit carbon dioxide.

It has been revealed that Japan plans to share with a U.S. company data gathered from the development of the Monju prototype fast-breeder reactor.

