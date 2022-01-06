U.S. Urged to Restrict Outings by Military People in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday urged the United States to restrict outings by those related to the U.S. military in Japan, in response to a surge in novel coronavirus infection cases among such people.

In telephone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi strongly called for the thorough implementation of stricter infection prevention measures for U.S. military-linked people in Japan.

In response, Blinken said that he will convey the Japanese request to the U.S. Department of Defense and that the U.S. side will do whatever it can, while showing an intention to deal with the situation in cooperation with the Japanese government.

Some say that a spate of COVID-19 cases among people related to the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa and the Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, have led to infections spreading in the prefectures.

Blinken also said that the health and safety of local residents are extremely important.

