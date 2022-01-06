Okinawa to Log Record 980 Daily COVID-19 Cases: Gov.

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture is expected to log around 980 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, topping its existing daily record of 809 new cases, set on Aug. 25, 2021, according to Governor Denny Tamaki.

At a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on the day, the prefectural government decided to ask the Japanese government to place the southern prefecture in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage under a related law.

The prefecture hopes to curb people's movements by taking pre-emergency measures including a request to shorten opening hours at eating and drinking establishments.

"We can't expect improvement in (pandemic-related) figures," Tamaki told reporters following the headquarters meeting. "If we see infections spread further, we'd have no choice but to take even stricter measures."

In Okinawa, the daily number of new infections started to rise rapidly, after cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus were confirmed among U.S. base personnel there in December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]