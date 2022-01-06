N. Korea Used New-Type Missile for Wed's Launch: Japan's Kishi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The missile launched by North Korea on Wednesday was a new-type ballistic one, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters on Thursday.

The North Korean missile appeared to be flying at lower-than-usual altitudes of around 50 kilometers at the highest, according to the minister.

Kishi condemned the missile launch as violating related U.N. Security Council resolutions. The Japanese government made a strong protest to North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing.

The defense chief said that Japan is analyzing information in a report by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday that the country successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile with new gliding warhead technology.

Japan presumes that the missile used for the latest launch was different from the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile that is reported to have been fired last September, the minister added.

