Omicron Seen to Account for 16 Pct of New Cases in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Of novel coronavirus positive cases sent to undergo variant testing in Japan late last year, 16 pct were suspected to have involved the omicron variant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

He was referring to the results of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests to detect variant infection cases conducted in municipalities across the country over a week through Dec. 26 last year.

Speaking in a news conference, Matsuno also said that the Japanese government will carefully consider whether to implement a plan to ease restrictions for people with COVID-19 vaccination certificates or proof of coronavirus-negative test results.

The so-called vaccine and testing package is designed to remove the ceiling of the number of visitors to restaurants and bars and relax other behavioral restrictions even under the government's COVID-19 state of emergency or pre-emergency measures.

"We're considering which option to choose while hearing opinions from specialists," he said.

