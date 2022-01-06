Japan Confirms Over 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--New cases of novel coronavirus infection in Japan exceeded 4,000 on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 18, 2021.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa logged 981 new cases, a record daily high and up sharply from Wednesday's 623 cases. The previous record-high daily count in Okinawa was 809, marked on Aug. 25, 2021, when the prefecture was under a national government-declared COVID-19 state of emergency.

New infection cases also hit a record high in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Thursday, coming to 181, up from 104 the previous day. The tally eclipsed the western prefecture's previous record high of 119, set on Aug. 19 last year.

In Tokyo, 641 people newly tested positive for the virus, up from 390 for Wednesday. The western prefecture of Osaka confirmed 505 new cases, more than double the 244 for Wednesday.

Across the country, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stood at 64 as of Thursday, up by four from the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]