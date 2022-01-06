Japan to Decide COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will make an official decision Friday to apply COVID-19 pre-emergency measures in Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures from Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Kishida's administration will declare a novel coronavirus pre-emergency state for the first time since its launch in October last year.

The pre-emergency measures for the three prefectures, hit by virus resurgences, are expected to stay in place until the end of January.

"We need to take steps quickly to prevent the spread of infection, given that medical systems may get strained heavily in the near future," Kishida told reporters.

The government will reach its decision after consulting experts Friday.

