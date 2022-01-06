Japan, Australia Conclude Status of Forces Accord

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, signed at an online meeting Thursday an agreement stipulating the legal status of Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel and Australian troops while in each other's territory.

After the signing the Reciprocal Access Agreement, aimed at strengthening bilateral security cooperation amid China's growing hegemonic moves in the Indo-Pacific region, the two leaders agreed to boost collaboration under the Quad framework, which also includes the United States and India.

Releasing a joint statement, Kishida and Morison said the 2007 Japan-Australia security cooperation declaration will be updated to keep up with changes in the regional situation.

They further agreed to work together on the economic security front, including in such new fields as space and cyberspace and in the establishment of a resilient supply chain of strategically important goods.

The Japan-Australia RAA is the equivalent of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, which governs U.S. troops stationed in Japan, under a bilateral security treaty.

