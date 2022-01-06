Heavy Snow Warnings Issued for Tokyo, Nearby Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy snow warnings Thursday for Tokyo's 23 special wards and two nearby areas, namely the whole of Chiba Prefecture and southern Ibaraki Prefecture.

The warnings were lifted at night for all areas. The heavy snow warning in the Tokyo wards was the first in about four years.

In the Kanto eastern Japan region, snow fell mainly in the southern part including Tokyo.

As of 7 p.m. (10 a.m. GMT), snowfall reached 10 centimeters at Kitanomaru Park in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, 8 centimeters in Naka Ward in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, and 7 centimeters each in Chuo Ward of Chiba's namesake capital and the Ibaraki capital of Mito, according to the agency.

The agency issued heavy snow advisories for the Tama area of western Tokyo and Kanagawa.

