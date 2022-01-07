Tokyo Having Previously Unseen Level of Coronavirus Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is having a previously unseen level of a coronavirus surge, a team of experts advising the metropolitan government said Thursday.

"The level is higher than anything we've experienced so far," the team told a metropolitan government COVID-19 monitoring meeting.

The metropolitan government raised its four-tier alert to monitor the infection situation by one notch to the second-lowest level after keeping it at the lowest level for two and a half months.

"We have no choice but to decide measures to reduce person-to-person contact further," Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference after the meeting.

She said she will review the current rule that limits the number of people attending a gathering to eat and drink at a restaurant or a bar to eight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]