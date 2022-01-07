Japan to Compile Road Map for Digital Infrastructure Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will create a road map around spring to present the overall picture of its digital infrastructure development plans, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda has said.

By clarifying what it is aiming to achieve by around 2030 in terms of digital infrastructure-related policies and technologies, the government hopes to attract a wide range of investment, strengthen the country's industrial competitiveness and revitalize regional economies.

The industry ministry will work together with other related government agencies for the compilation of the road map, which will be reflected in the government's so-called digital garden city nation initiative.

At his New Year's press conference, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for doubling digital investments by the public and private sectors.

In a meeting on Thursday, Hagiuda said, "A major reform that goes as far as remaking the whole of Japan digitally would be necessary."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]