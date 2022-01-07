Japan Govt Panel OKs COVID Pre-Emergency for 3 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on Friday morning endorsed a government plan to allow measures for the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage to be implemented in the southern prefecture of Okinawa and the western prefectures of Yamaguchi and Hiroshima.

In the afternoon, the pre-emergency plan is slated to be reported to both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament, and then formally adopted at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters.

The three prefectures, facing surges in new coronavirus cases, will be placed in the pre-emergency stage from Sunday to Jan. 31.

Explaining the pre-emergency plan at the panel's meeting, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said that measures to be taken in the three prefectures include requests to shorten opening hours at eating and drinking establishments, as well as event capacity restrictions.

Requests to suspend serving alcohol can also be issued at the discretion of the prefectural governors, the minister said.

