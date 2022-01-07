Japan, U.S. to Strengthen Cooperation on Defense Research

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are launching a new research and development agreement that will make it easier for the two countries' scientists, engineers and others to collaborate on emerging defense-related issues, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday Japan time.

Blinken made the remark during the day's so-called two-plus-two security talks of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers held via videoconference with the attendance also of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

Hayashi and Raymond Greene, charge d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, signed related documents after the meeting.

"Our alliance must not only strengthen the tools we have, but also develop new ones" to address evolving threats, Blinken said.

Criticizing the Chinese military's "provocative actions" and North Korea's "unlawful nuclear and missile programs," Blinken said Japan and the United States will collaborate in countering hypersonic threats and advancing space-based capabilities under the new agreement.

