Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward Starts Giving Boosters to Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward started giving third COVID-19 vaccine shots to residents aged 65 or over Friday, at a time when the highly contagious omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading in many parts of Japan.

The ward office plans to administer by the end of February the booster shots to 130,000 out of some 175,000 elderly residents who have received their second shots.

“I wanted to get (my third short) as soon as possible because the number of infection cases has been increasing. I’m now relieved,” said Hiroaki Shishido, a 76-year-old company executive, who received the extra shot at a mass vaccination venue set up by the ward.

Due to the spread of omicron, “it may become necessary for us to move up the administration of booster shots to not only the elderly but also younger generations,” a ward official said.

Elsewhere in Tokyo, Nerima Ward began to give COVID-19 booster shots to the elderly ahead of Setagaya. Other wards, including Sumida, will follow suit later this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]