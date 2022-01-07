Police Investigate Safari Park after Tiger Attack on Keepers

Newsfrom Japan

Nasu, Tochigi Pref., Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Police conducted an on-site inspection of a safari park in Tochigi Prefecture on Friday for suspected professional negligence resulting in injuries over a tiger's attack on three keepers at the facility earlier this week.

The police department of the eastern Japan prefecture is investigating whether there was any safety management flaw with the operator of Nasu Safari Park in the town of Nasu.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (11:30 p.m. Tuesday GMT), a keeper was attacked in an isle for park workers by a 10-year-old male Bengal tiger that was supposed to be in its cage, according to sources including the park operator.

Two other keepers were injured by the tiger, which is about 2 meters long and weighs 150 to 160 kilograms, while they were trying to rescue the assaulted keeper.

One of the three keepers, in her 20s, lost her right hand in the attack.

