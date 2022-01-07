Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Daily novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan exceeded 5,000 on Friday for the first time since Sept. 17 last year.

Friday's nationwide total stood at 5,076 as of 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT).

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa reported a record 1,414 new cases, with its daily figure topping 1,000 for the first time. The prefecture marked a record high number for the second consecutive day. On Thursday, the tally came to 981.

As of noon Friday, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Okinawa stood at 28.9 pct under the central government's standards, with the figure for beds for severely ill patients at 23.3 pct.

While 187 hospital beds are currently occupied, the prefectural government expects that 37,725 beds will be needed in three weeks, suggesting that a squeeze on the local medical system is imminent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]