Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 6,000

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Daily novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan totaled 6,214 on Friday, exceeding 6,000 for the first time since Sept. 15 last year.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa reported a record 1,414 new cases, up from Thursday's 981 cases, the previous record. Its daily figure topped 1,000 for the first time.

As of noon Friday, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Okinawa stood at 28.9 pct under the central government's standards, and the figure for beds for severely ill patients at 23.3 pct.

While 187 hospital beds are currently occupied, the prefectural government expects that 37,725 beds will be needed in three weeks, suggesting that a squeeze on the local medical system is imminent.

In Tokyo, new infection cases stood at 922 on Friday, up sharply from 78 a week before.

